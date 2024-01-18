Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has expressed her disappointment after falling victim to a robbery in London.

Taking to her Instagram story, the “Somebody’s Son” crooner shared a blur photo of herself in what looks like a car.

Tiwa Savage revealed that London really dealt with her.

She wrote, “Dmn London, una show me pepper o. Got robbed yesterday.”

This unsettling news comes just months after a security breach at her house in Nigeria

The details surrounding the London robbery remain unclear.

Fans and followers have flooded social media with messages of support and concern, hoping for her speed recovery from this unfortunate experience.

See below;

ALSO READ:“My lover, my best friend, my compensation” — Ibrahim Suleiman and wife, Linda Ejiofor, marks 5th wedding anniversary