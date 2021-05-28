Nigerian comedian, Owen Gee celebrates 13th wedding anniversary with his lovely wife

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

An anniversary is something to celebrate whether you’ve been dating for a few years or married for a decade.

An anniversary is a memorable day in one’s life since it commemorates a couple’s decision to spend the rest of their lives together. Every couple has a unique way of showing their love, ranging from sweet to humorous.

This was no exception for Nigerian comedian Owen Gee, who walked out in style to commemorate his and his wife’s 13 years of marriage happiness.

As they celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary, he thanked God for bringing their paths together and thanked his wife for making it a fruitful journey in a photo he published on his Instagram page.

“A Happy Wedding Anniversary to us, It’s been a fruitful marital journey and God has been good to us, thank you for being my wife @moyoowengee, this weekend go jiggy well well”, he wrote.

Moyo and Owen gee started dating at age 19 and 21, respectively. The duo’s marriage happened after 12 years of courtship despite their difference in religion.

They are blessed with two charming sons.

