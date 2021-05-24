Oba Saheed Elegushi praises first wife as they celebrate 18th wedding anniversary

Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi and his first wife, Queen Sekinat are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary today.

Taking to his official Instagram page to shower praises on his wife, Oba Elegushi wrote;

“My friend from the beginning, my wife later and My Queen forever. It’s 18years of bliss and glory to glory. Ours is a union in its uniqueness; it is the reason we’ve flourish together and our wonderful fruits are our testament. 18years today; forever to go…Happy Wedding Anniversary, My Queen, My Dearest Wife, the chief strategist and our master planner! Thanks for all you do…”

Taking to the King’s comment section to celebrate with them;+

@eniola_badmus wrote “Moi boooooooo Olori mi foreva to go happy Anniversary”

@alibabagcfr wrote “Happy Anniversary Kaaaaaaabiyesi”

@ipayewilliam wrote “Hmmm… happy Wedding Anniversary to you and your wonderful wife sir … Including the Beautiful children ! …May God Almighty continue to bless you and keep you and your family in good health !!! Long live king !”