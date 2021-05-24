TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Mercy Johnson mourns her mother

Actress, Nuella Njubigbo allegedly walks out of her abusive…

For the umpteenth time, actor, Bolanle Ninalowo brags about his…

General Ibrahim Attahiru’s last message to officers before his…

Don Jazzy, D’banj & Wande Coal perform at Rapper Ikechukwu’s…

Friends mourn newly married NAF pilot who died in a plane crash…

‘I want to create time for marriage’ – Actress, Ebere Nwizu

Actress, Nkechi Blessing’s lover hints at their favourite…

FG declares Monday work-free for the Armed Forces in honour of…

Oba Saheed Elegushi praises first wife as they celebrate 18th wedding anniversary

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi and his first wife, Queen Sekinat are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary today.

Taking to his official Instagram page to shower praises on his wife, Oba Elegushi wrote;

“My friend from the beginning, my wife later and My Queen forever. It’s 18years of bliss and glory to glory. Ours is a union in its uniqueness; it is the reason we’ve flourish together and our wonderful fruits are our testament. 18years today; forever to go…Happy Wedding Anniversary, My Queen, My Dearest Wife, the chief strategist and our master planner! Thanks for all you do…”

READ ALSO

‘It was a shoe that was too big’ – King of…

Top 6 Nigerian kings with the hottest wives – You need…

Taking to the King’s comment section to celebrate with them;+

@eniola_badmus wrote “Moi boooooooo Olori mi foreva to go happy Anniversary”

@alibabagcfr wrote “Happy Anniversary Kaaaaaaabiyesi”

@ipayewilliam wrote “Hmmm… happy Wedding Anniversary to you and your wonderful wife sir … Including the Beautiful children ! …May God Almighty continue to bless you and keep you and your family in good health !!! Long live king !”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Mercy Johnson mourns her mother

Actress, Nuella Njubigbo allegedly walks out of her abusive marriage with Tchidi…

For the umpteenth time, actor, Bolanle Ninalowo brags about his wife

General Ibrahim Attahiru’s last message to officers before his death

Don Jazzy, D’banj & Wande Coal perform at Rapper Ikechukwu’s wedding…

Friends mourn newly married NAF pilot who died in a plane crash with Chief of…

‘I want to create time for marriage’ – Actress, Ebere Nwizu

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Stella Damasus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan attack each other

Actress,Uche Ogbodo, others react to video of Mike Ezuruonye’s excess…

BBNaija Dorathy gifts her sister a car on her birthday

Oba Saheed Elegushi praises first wife as they celebrate 18th wedding…

Kim Kardashian reportedly not ready to date and still ‘devastated’…

The Weeknd wins big at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (Full list)

Heavenly Father, where was I when you were dashing women big bum? –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More