Nigerian man allegedly dies of heart attack after his wife gave birth to a baby with his brother’s birth mark

NewsSocial Media drama
By San

A new report have it that a man allegedly died of heart attack after his wife gave birth to a baby with the same birthmark as his younger sibling’s.

The dead knew his wife was having an affair with his younger brother, who is wealthy, according to Twitter user @isrealgeraldine, but he did nothing about it because he was living under his younger brother’s roof at the time.

Geraldine wrote ;

My neighbor died of heart attack this morning. He knew his wealthy younger bro is sleeping with his wife but kept calm because he’s living in younger Bro’s house and he also promised to help start a business 4 him. Wife just gave birth to a baby boy with younger bro’s birth mark.

