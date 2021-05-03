Nollywood veteran, Genevieve Nnaji celebrates her 42nd birthday today

Nollywood veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji today May 3rd clocked 42.

Genevieve Nnaji happens to be one of the most respected actresses in Nigeria and even in the international scene.

Over the years Genevieve Nnaji has continued to share photos of her looking ageless leaving many of her fans and followers wondering the secret behind her beauty.

Genevieve Nnaji was born 3rd of May 1979. She is a Nigerian actress, producer, and director. She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actress to win the award.

In 2011, she was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contribution to Nollywood.

Her directorial debut movie, “Lionheart” is the first Netflix Original from Nigeria, and first Nigerian submission for the Oscars. The movie was disqualified for having most of the dialogue in English, according to Wikipedia.