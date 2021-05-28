TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


One million new beneficiaries to be enrolled as FG clears outstanding N-Power payments

News
By San

The Federal Government declared on Thursday that it has made all overdue payments to N-Power beneficiaries in Batches A and B.

Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, told reporters in Abuja.

Farouq also announced the addition of one million more beneficiaries to the social investment program’s Batch C.

“We have sorted out all the backlogs of N-Power payments with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and we have moved on to the next batch,” she said.

N-Power, she continued, was another component of Nigeria’s National Social Investment Programme, which aimed to combat the country’s rising tides of poverty, unemployment, and social insecurity.

 

