Only a fool assumes 6 is 9 by avoiding the main source of the gist – Victoria Inyama responds to AY’s call out post

Social Media drama
By Olumide

The ongoing drama between actress Victoria Inyama and popular comedian, Ayo Makun has gone further as the actress has reacted to his call out post over her comment on a post about him.

According to Inyama, the comedian took offence even though she never accused him of anything.

Maintaining that she is already in her “Plan B”, the actress further stated that “only a fool assumes 6 is 9 by avoiding the main source of the gist.”

She wrote;

@aycomedian Awwwwwww l must first say Thank you for using that lovely picture. It’s actually one of my favourites …….

But hang on, I made a comment. l would expect you to mention Gistlovers blog not just ‘blog’

2nd I guess you take offense with the word ‘date’ ‘A social or romantic appointment or arrangement’…. Social or Romantic…Not definite…..Why pick the latter?

I didn’t Accuse You of anything?

Sadly l know times are hard in Nigeria but l am already in ‘my Plan B’ according to Pastor
……Only a Fool assumes 6 is 9 by avoiding the main source of the Gist…

If you really needed this…U should have told your Fans that the clip was nothing?
But heyyy YOU ARE DOING WELL TOO

See her post below;

