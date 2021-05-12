Pandemonium as alleged local government chairman falls dead while dancing at an event in Rivers state (video)

An event in Rivers came to a halt after an elderly man collapsed and died while dancing.

According to a viral story, the man, who is said to be the chairman of a local government in Rivers state, died of cardiac arrest while performing dance moves for guests at the function.

The man, dressed in a white top and black trouser, collapsed while dancing in a video that made its way around the internet. Unfortunately, the audience mistook the fall for part of the show, and no one tried to assist him as he struggled to breathe.

People approached him after a while to see why he was still on the floor, only to discover that he had stopped breathing.

See the video below;