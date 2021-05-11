Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Damilare Adeboye

G.O of Redeem Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye’s son, Damilare Adeboye was finally laid to rest today, 11th of May, 2021.

The burial which held at the Redemption camp had in attendance prominent men of God like, Pastor David Oyedepo and thousands of redeem members.

In some of the videos that surfaced on social media, Pastor Oyedepo, late Pastor Dare’s wife were seen speaking to the crowd about the deceased.

Pastor Adeboye himself was given the opportunity to preach at the burial virtually.

The man of God said the congregation not to waver in faith rather they should be ready to move for God.

Adeboye said the late Pastor Dare in one of his messages that God does not need visa to visit anyone,He can visit at any time and He is sovereign.

See photos from the burial below;

Recall that In Adeboye’s Personal Assistant, Leke, earlier reeased a statement which partially reads;

“With our hearts full of gratitude, we appreciate you, for standing by our family, in this period of trial. We are consoled, no doubt, by the fact that our beloved son has returned home, to rest in the bosom to his maker and father.