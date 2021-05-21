Princess’s Ex Husband, Shola Jeremiah makes new revelations about her intimate relationship with Baba Ijesha

The comedienne’s ex-husband, Adeshola Jeremiah, has finally spoken out about the pending rape case involving Princess and actor Baba Ijesha.

Adeshola married Princess 8 years ago, according to news source, and the marriage lasted just 6 months before falling apart.

Adeshola Jeremiah disclosed in a recent interview with City People that he has been getting a lot of insults over the phone and via the comments section on social media about the ongoing rape saga.

Crying out Jeremiah said “Ever since the issue between Princess and Baba Ijesha went viral for the past one week, lots of people have been calling me, that they saw my interview on the internet. Initially I was confused because I never granted any interview in regards to the saga.

So, I had to beg someone to send me the link so I can go through the interview myself. After seeing it I discovered it was an interview I granted two years ago, if I am not mistaken and I saw different comments on the blogs in regards to that interview. Some even said I am trying to use the Princess and Baba Ijesha issue to get popular. I am a very busy person and I don’t have time for all the drama on social media.

The interview was done 2 years ago and I don’t understand why bloggers dug it out and started talking about it again because the interview has something to do with Princess. Honestly it is only God’s fame I need now not fame from any man. Secondly I don’t desire this kind of fame that is connected to scandal. I don’t pray to use the issue that is going on now to get any stupid fame, that is not my desired fame in life. Whatever that happened is such a big shame so I don’t want to be associated with it.

If people are wise enough to even go through that interview I granted 2 years ago, they will know that it doesn’t have anything to do with the scandal on ground. I can’t attach myself to the scandal on ground, God forbid.

There was no issue between Princess and Baba Ijesha when I granted the interview and I was about to release my movie before I granted that interview, so linking it with what is happening now is very wrong, I didn’t tell anybody to put it up on internet, I don’t know anything about it, so people should stop attaching me with the crisis on ground.

I don’t have any connection with the issue on ground now, so people should get that straight into their brain. It is not a recent interview so they should stop saying I am looking for opportunity to get famous. I don’t know what is going on between Baba Ijesha and Princess and I don’t want to know at all.”

Do you have anything to say about the issue on ground concerning Princess and Baba Ijesha?

I can’t tell you I know anything that is happening between Princess and Baba Ijesha because it’s been 8 years already that Princess and I parted ways. I don’t know anything and moreover it’s even none of my business and I don’t even want to know. Whatever is going on between the both of them is their business and they should face it.

There is nothing I want to say about it, though I know they are friends but don’t know the type of relationship they were keeping before this issue came up. And ever since I left Princess I don’t know what is happening in her life because it is none of my business.

Whatever that is happening between them is best known to them, so let the court look into the case, so everybody can see the outcome, that is all I have to say.

Ever since your marriage with Princess crashed, what has your relationship with her been like?

I don’t have any relationship with her (Princess). When the divorce process was going on in court, I was not in Nigeria, I was transfered to Benin Republic for my official work. I only visit Nigeria by weekends, and went they gave the final judgement, I went there to get all the papers and clearance that I needed. Ever since, it has been 8 years now, I have never seen her. I don’t have any relationship with her and I don’t think I will ever have any relationship with her. We have both moved on, she is doing good and I am doing good too. I don’t know if she has anything against me that is best known to her but for me I don’t have anything against her. May God bless every one of us.

Have you tried reaching out to her since this issue happened?

I don’t think that is necessary because we both don’t have any form of relationship. I don’t want to be dragged into the issue and I am less concerned about it. Moreover, I don’t think it is proper to call her concerning the issue. I heard her mention my name in one of the videos she made, and I was surprised why should she mention my name. She shouldn’t drag me into the issue at all. I am less concerned about the issue and I don’t even know anything concerning the issue, so why is she mentioning my name.

I don’t need to reach her for anything. When the going was good between her and Baba Ijesha, she wasn’t calling my name so why is she calling my name, now that they are having issue? I am not sure it is right for her to mention my name as well.

Then to people that called me all manner of names when they saw that interview, some even called me talkative, that I talked too much in the interview I granted few years ago. I am sure there will be mothers amongst them, so for mothers, I pray that their sons will marry a wife like Princess, then for men or guys who were writing negative comments about the interview, I pray they will marry a wife like Princess. I pray everyone of them will have the type of experience I had, then they will understand me better and feel my pain.

If they feel I am not supposed to say those things or I was just trying to tarnish her image, I said exactly what happened between us, nothing extra was attracted to it. I pray those condemning me will have that type of marriage or experience in life, that is my prayer for them.

The internet is a place anybody and everybody can say whatever they like now so I won’t blame them. It is Princess that caused everything. I have been in the industry for over 20 years and I make my money from every project I do, that is good enough for me. I don’t need any unnecessary fame especially the one associated with scandal. Why will anybody conclude that interview was a recent one, and I did it for fame? Princess knows all I said in that interview 2 years ago was actually what happened in the marriage that led to the breakup. So, they are free, let them keep talking.

What exactly did she say that concerns you in the interview?

She mentioned my name when she was accused of having an affair with Baba Ijesha, then she was like when she met me, she met me through one of her friends and that she is not a wayward person, also that we didn’t date before getting married so that is just to say, she is an indoor person and doesn’t have anything with Baba Ijesha. She was like “Adeshola, you know, except you don’t want to say the truth”, she said it amidst tears. “You know I am not a bad person, I am not a wayward person except you don’t want to say the truth”.