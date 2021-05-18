Princess reacts as Baba Ijesha is granted bail

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

According to the reports that have since gone viral, Olanrewaju James, a Yoruba actor popularly known as Baba Ijesha who is standing trial for alleged sexual assault, has been granted bail on health grounds.

Recall that Baba Ijesha had been in custody at the State CID, Panti, for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old-girl in the home of comedienne Adekola Adekanya, popularly called ‘Princess.’

The release has spark mixed reactions on social media.

Princess has also taken to her social media timeline to react to the report.

Reacting to news he’s been granted bail, Princess tweeted: “I will win not immediately but definitely.”

She also added the hashtags: “#Goddoesnotsleep #Godloveschildren #Saynotochilddefilement #Saynotorape #Saysomethingifyouseesomething”

