Reactions as Davido buys his 6-year-old daughter, Imade a pink DIOR bag worth over N1.5M

Sensational singer Davido has wowed many social media users with the recent DIOR bag gift worth over N1.5M he got his first daughter, Imade.

Taking to her Insta story to show her new gift from Daddy, Imade wrote; “@davido I love you, daddy.”

This comes a few weeks after the proud dad gifted his daughter a Range Rover as an early birthday present.

Reacting to the;

@lisaimen94 wrote “2550 pounds Omo, If you know Wetin some people dey do to get this kind bag and Na even the fake them dey carry, last last just hustle so your children go enjoy”

@_je.ss.i.ca._ wrote “Omo that small bag is 1 million? Omo e choke”

@francis_azike wrote “She would have preferred toys or candies tho.”

@iam_nabby wrote “Na the mama go carry am OBO is the best dad ever! Argue with your keyboards”

@shapes_by_oma wrote “Looks like baby Imade is Davido’s favourite”

@debb.y510 wrote “You sure sey David never go back to Sophia”