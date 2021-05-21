Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Sophia was spotted rocking their daughter, Imade’s N1.5M Dior bag

Social media users have reacted to photo singer, Davido’s baby mama rocking their daughter, Imade’s N1.5M DIOR bag.

Recall that a few days ago, Davido gifted his daughter, Imade a DIOR bag for her birthday.

However, Imade’s mother has been spotted rocking the bag and this has generated comments on social media.

See some reactions below;

@trendyjulz92 wrote “That’s her daughter’s right there and what’s her daughter’s is automatically hers”

@teebigadekunle wrote “No mind all this people Shey imade want dey carry bag ni we kuku no say na that woman Davido dey buy dem for”

@thee_bunmi wrote “Wo fruits of her labour o happy mother’s day again”

@temmiey_ wrote “Before nko.! Abeg make una leave the girl alone .! My mom can use what’s mine and I can use what belongs to my mom .!”

@taiolivesports.shop wrote “Human being na wa o. What is for the daughter is also meant for the mother”