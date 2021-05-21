Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Sophia was spotted rocking their daughter, Imade’s N1.5M Dior bag

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted to photo singer, Davido’s baby mama rocking their daughter, Imade’s N1.5M DIOR bag.

Recall that a few days ago, Davido gifted his daughter, Imade a DIOR bag for her birthday.

However, Imade’s mother has been spotted rocking the bag and this has generated comments on social media.

See some reactions below;

@trendyjulz92 wrote “That’s her daughter’s right there and what’s her daughter’s is automatically hers”

@teebigadekunle wrote “No mind all this people Shey imade want dey carry bag ni we kuku no say na that woman Davido dey buy dem for”

@thee_bunmi wrote “Wo fruits of her labour o happy mother’s day again”

@temmiey_ wrote “Before nko.! Abeg make una leave the girl alone .! My mom can use what’s mine and I can use what belongs to my mom .!”

@taiolivesports.shop wrote “Human being na wa o. What is for the daughter is also meant for the mother”

Via Instagram
