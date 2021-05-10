Reactions as Toyin Abraham declares her unending love for Iyabo Ojo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has declared her unending love for Iyabo Ojo.

Taking to Instagram to express her feelings to the mother of two, Toyin wrote;

“Woman crush Monday @iyaboojofespris love you yesterday, today, tomorrow, next tomorrow and forevermore”

Taking to Toyin’s comment section to react to this, Iyabo wrote:

“Love you forever I’m humbled”

See how some of Toyin’s fans reacted to this;

@hameedahtoyo wrote “We join you love her paa”

@joy_shaapera wrote “Anty with the Heart of GOLD… I love her real BIG”

@tafrique.s wrote “Power woman! One man battalion”

@debbie_pearl02 wrote “super strong mother”

@pretty_bjay wrote “Woman like no other person,much Aunty”

@hindfashionstoreng wrote “Waooo love her Soo much too #realest”

@vitalargemediahouse wrote “U never see who to love”

Via Instagram
