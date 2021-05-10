Reactions as Toyin Abraham declares her unending love for Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has declared her unending love for Iyabo Ojo.
Taking to Instagram to express her feelings to the mother of two, Toyin wrote;
“Woman crush Monday @iyaboojofespris love you yesterday, today, tomorrow, next tomorrow and forevermore”
Taking to Toyin’s comment section to react to this, Iyabo wrote:
“Love you forever I’m humbled”
See how some of Toyin’s fans reacted to this;
@hameedahtoyo wrote “We join you love her paa”
@joy_shaapera wrote “Anty with the Heart of GOLD… I love her real BIG”
@tafrique.s wrote “Power woman! One man battalion”
@debbie_pearl02 wrote “super strong mother”
@pretty_bjay wrote “Woman like no other person,much Aunty”
@hindfashionstoreng wrote “Waooo love her Soo much too #realest”
@vitalargemediahouse wrote “U never see who to love”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES