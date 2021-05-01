Double celebration as singer Kizz Daniel announces the birth of his twins “Jelani and Jalil” on his birthday

Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel who is known for his private lifestyle has left many of his fans and followers surprised with the birth of his twins.

Kizz Daniels recently took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the twins as he revealed their names as Jelani and Jalil.

Sharing the news, he wrote:

“ᴛʜᴇʀᴇ ɪꜱ ɴᴏ ʙᴇᴛᴛᴇʀ ᴡᴀʏ ᴛᴏ ᴄᴇʟᴇʙʀᴀᴛᴇ ᴍʏ ʙɪʀᴛʜᴅᴀʏ, ᴛʜᴀɴ ᴀɴɴᴏᴜɴᴄɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴇ ᴀʀʀɪᴠᴀʟ ᴏꜰ ᴍʏ ꜱᴏɴꜱ… ᴊᴇʟᴀɴɪ & ᴊᴀʟɪʟ.”

See his post below:

Following the big announcement, colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have taken to the comment section to congratulate him.