‘Show Me A 43-Year-Old Who Looks Younger Than Me’ – Actress, Mercy Aigbe Brags In Latest Post

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to social media to brag about her ‘ageless’ looks. The mother of two made this post on her verified instagram

Making the post, she shared a stunning and eye catching photo of herself as she gushed over her beautiful shape and looks, challenging social media users to present a 43-year-old lady who actually looks younger than she is.

As a caption, she wrote;

“Show me a 43 year old that looks younger than me

Sweet Sixteen, Baby Geh for life mehn

Spot my natural skin glow”

See the photo below:

In related news, veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji has blessed her fans and followers on social media with new photos of her.

Genevieve Nnaji took to her Twitter handle on Tuesday evening to share new photos a day after she clocked 42 years old.

Following the post, her fans and followers took to the comment section as many hailed her for her beauty with many saying she wants to remain ‘Young Forever.’

See photos here: Forever young – Genevieve Nnaji blesses fans and followers with new photos a day after 42nd birthday