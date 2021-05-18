‘This is a feeling money cannot buy’ – BBNaija Kiddwaya says as he shares his weight loss journey

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Kiddwaya has taken to his Twitter page to share his weight loss journey.

According to the 28-year-old, he is glad to have lost up to 5kg in 5 weeks and the feeling is not what money can buy.

Sharing photos of his scale, the billionaire’s son wrote;

“I went from 119kg to 113.8kg since I’ve started this 5 weeks challenge. I’m so motivated right now. This is a feeling money cannot buy.”

Reacting to this;

@kayrolex20 wrote: My fave, We no see your leg for the 113.8kg scale

@Havilasauce wrote: Let me go and check my weight ooo so I can be motivated odogwu I must not be left behind

@steve_huncho1 wrote: why this scale in the first frame be like women reproductive system abi na only me dey see things