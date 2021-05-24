UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee have set date for their wedding

According to the reports, with the restrictions on weddings set to be lifted on 21 June, many engaged couples are busy planning their post-lockdown nuptials, and the UK Prime Minister is no different. Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie Symonds have set their wedding date for summer 2022, it’s been reported.

According to The Sun, the couple have sent save-the-date cards to family and friends for an event to “celebrate their wedding” on Saturday 30 July of next year.

The paper said details of where the pair will marry remained a secret and suggested they had delayed the wedding until 2022 to ensure it was not disrupted by Covid restrictions.