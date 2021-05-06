TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor EA Adeboye loses son

Woman gives birth to nonuplets, all babies doing well

I’m over protective of anything I love – Davido’s alleged new…

Bill Gates took getaways with his ex-girlfriend after marriage to…

Nigerian celebrities react to the death of Pastor Adeboye’s…

Jesus is Coming Soon – Chidinma Ekile Makes First Speech After…

‘I’m finished! I cheated on my wife with a church…

Erica lands into trouble for kissing a man

“It is painful” Bill Gates’ Daughter, Jennifer reacts to parents’…

Watch as Bovi’s daughter burst into laughter after her dad said he’s broke (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

It looks like Nigerian comedian, Bovi is not only perceived as a comedian on stage but he is also considered one at home.

This comes Bovi in a video was seen telling his daughter, Elena that he’s broke  however rather than asked what went wrong, she burst into laughter.

In the first video Bovi shared via his Instagram page, Elena can be heard talking about what she’d do if she had a zillion dollars.

READ ALSO

Emanuella makes first international feature film debut in…

Singer Waje turns down a potential son-in-law

See also: Transfer for us – Reactions as Ka3na says she has beauty, brains and a bank account to match

Elena proved herself a sweet and selfless girl when rather than go for buying the world, she opted to get apartments for everyone with her hypothetical one zillion dollars.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor EA Adeboye loses son

Woman gives birth to nonuplets, all babies doing well

I’m over protective of anything I love – Davido’s alleged new girlfriend, Mya…

Bill Gates took getaways with his ex-girlfriend after marriage to Melinda

Nigerian celebrities react to the death of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Dare

Jesus is Coming Soon – Chidinma Ekile Makes First Speech After Transitioning…

‘I’m finished! I cheated on my wife with a church girl, now this is…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Watch as Bovi’s daughter burst into laughter after her dad said he’s…

Transfer for us – Reactions as Ka3na says she has beauty, brains and a…

Sometimes it’s better to just feed yourself – Kiddwaya advises on…

Actress, Mide Martins remembers mum, Funmi Martins 19 years after her death

Nigerian lady arrested by EFCC for internet fraud shortly after welcoming new…

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-olu mourns with Pastor Adeboye over the death of his son,…

Nigerian celebrities react to the death of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Dare

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More