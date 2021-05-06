Watch as Bovi’s daughter burst into laughter after her dad said he’s broke (Video)

It looks like Nigerian comedian, Bovi is not only perceived as a comedian on stage but he is also considered one at home.

This comes Bovi in a video was seen telling his daughter, Elena that he’s broke however rather than asked what went wrong, she burst into laughter.

In the first video Bovi shared via his Instagram page, Elena can be heard talking about what she’d do if she had a zillion dollars.

See also: Transfer for us – Reactions as Ka3na says she has beauty, brains and a bank account to match

Elena proved herself a sweet and selfless girl when rather than go for buying the world, she opted to get apartments for everyone with her hypothetical one zillion dollars.

Watch video below;