TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

CCTV Footage of actor, Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old girl…

Motherhood is already making me a better person – DJ Cuppy…

“Not all relationships will lead to marriage” – Davido’s alleged…

I’m in the worst shape of my life – Will Smith says as he…

‘One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my…

Fuji singer, Pasuma celebrates ex-lover, actress, Ronke Odusanya…

Actor, Yomi Fabiyi continues to defend Baba Ijesha despite seeing…

Actor, Alex Ekubo proposes to his girlfriend in the US (Photo)

It’s time to organize self defense classes for women –…

Women not created for men – Seun Kuti

Entertainment
By Olumide

ce Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti has reacted to the recent issue of rape in the country.

Seun Kuti in his statement fingered organised religion for the rape epidemic in Africa as he said women walked around naked for thousands of years before the coming of Christianity and Islam.

The 38-year-old made this known in a post via his IG account on Monday in which he declared that “women weren’t created for men.”

READ ALSO

Petition Signed The Against The Alleged Release Of Baba…

Baba Ijesha may be released Friday – Police source

According to him, 95 percent of rapists are either Christians or Muslims.

Women weren’t created for men. Women weren’t created at all, for men. That lie must be erased from ur head. It’s not a coincidence that 95 percent of all rapists are both Christians and Muslims. African women walked around practically naked for 1000s of years so what women wear isn’t an excuse neither. How about the damage the Catholic church is doing to our boys and sharia courts sentencing women who defend themselves from rape to death!! We must fight rape culture. I keep telling you guys, as long as u still respect institutions and ideologies that strengthen rape culture, our women will never be safe. #getthesax

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

CCTV Footage of actor, Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old girl finally…

Motherhood is already making me a better person – DJ Cuppy says as she…

“Not all relationships will lead to marriage” – Davido’s alleged 4th Baby Mama

I’m in the worst shape of my life – Will Smith says as he shows off his…

‘One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage’…

Fuji singer, Pasuma celebrates ex-lover, actress, Ronke Odusanya on her birthday

Actor, Yomi Fabiyi continues to defend Baba Ijesha despite seeing CCTV footage

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son,…

Women not created for men – Seun Kuti

Davido empties a shoe store for his crew (Video)

Tell your sons to beware – Basketmouth says as he gushes over his daughter

Gbangbola claims Don Jazzy is a demon, says he won’t be surprised if Nigerian…

BBNaija’s Lilo blows hot on people who curse each other over celebrities…

Watch as Singer, Flavour teaches his children Igbo language (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More