‘You are dating a broke man’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo dragged for sharing a video of her young lover fanning her

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has been dragged for sharing a video of her young lover fanning her.

According to Uche, her young lover is a real man and his type of heart is one in a million.

In her words;

“God bless this man wey no let Heat do me @bobbymaris, your heart is One in a million. Thanks for all you do for Bunny & I. Make Unah help me thank Am, Nah man be this.”

Reacting to this video;

@rhymzyoronni wrote: “Na broke guy way.. there are better ways of pleasing a woman if you get money for e.g make her life very easy my putting her in a conducive atmosphere at all times so she will experience no stress all day while you are it there hustling.. anyways I guess the guy no get shishi this is his own makeup for the lack of financial support..some times am confused with what women actually want in this life”

Uche replied the troll with;

” @rhymzyoronni u Dey talk Rubbish. Are you richer than him ?

Via Instagram
