Actress, Lizzy Anjorin set to throw 10 different baby dedication party in America

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin has disclosed her intentions to throw 10 different baby dedication party in the United States of America where she had her child.

Recall that a month ago, the controversial actress announced the birth of her baby on social media.

According to the excited mum, she intends to hold her baby dedication in America, England, Canada, Nigeria, Dublin and Italy.

Speaking further, Lizzy said it’s going to be an all-white party.

Listing the location and their dates in America, the excited mum wrote; “Newyork – 4th of July, Dallas – 11th of July, Atlanta – 18th of July, Indiana – 25th of July, Maryland – 1st of August, Houstoun Texas – 8th of August, North Carolina – 15th of August, Minnesota – 22nd of August, California – 29th of August, Chicago – 1st of September”

Taking to Instagram to say this Lizzy wrote;

“NEWYORKERS ARE YOU READY FOR FLORIDA DEDICATION ALL-WHITE PARTY??? THIS FLORIDA CELEBRATION TRIP CHOKEEEEE ABI E NO CHOKE NI ???”