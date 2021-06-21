TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react…

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady…

Instagram Herbal Body enlargement brand calls out their…

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence…

Tonto Dikeh celebrates father’s day in an unexpected way

Other celebrities join Mide Martins and husband, Afeez Owo in…

Rosy Meurer melts heart with her father’s day message to…

Mercy Aigbe drags ex-husband, Lanre Gentry for calling her a bad…

“If anybody had told me that I would get to this age and…

Adekunle Gold reveals the father’s day gift Simi gave him

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Adekunle Gold Simi at 32

Sensational singer, Adekunle Gold has revealed the father’s day gift his wife, Simi gave him.

Recall that Simi celebrated Adekunle Gold on father’s day. She said her husband has been a good boy and she wants him to keep it up.

“Happy Daddy’s day Daddy Deja. Keep being the good boy that you are” the mother of one wrote on Instagram.

READ ALSO

Don’t let me block you – Simi drags those saying…

“Which kind of marriage is this?” –…

Hours later, Adekunle Gold took to his Instastory to flaunt the gift Simi gave him for father’s day.

In what looks like an appreciation post, Adekunle Gold expressed his love for Simi, saying people should marry the right person to live happily.

“In this life, marry well abeg, I love you @simplysimi. Am about to obsessed fok shit!” the Ire crooner wrote.

See the photo of the gift below;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react to reports that…

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady secrets”…

Instagram Herbal Body enlargement brand calls out their ambassador, BBNaija star…

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence after revelation…

Tonto Dikeh celebrates father’s day in an unexpected way

Other celebrities join Mide Martins and husband, Afeez Owo in giving out…

Rosy Meurer melts heart with her father’s day message to Churchill

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Adekunle Gold reveals the father’s day gift Simi gave him

‘Hypocrites’ – BBNaija Nina replies those condemning her for…

Actress, Eniola Badmus calls out a troll for sending her numerous death threats

‘I am a real friend’ – Tonto Dikeh brags amidst beef with…

(Video) Actress, Iyabo Ojo celebrates son’s birthday in the most adorable…

“I’m a virgin” – says BBNaija star Lucy, as she discloses why she is still…

Other celebrities join Mide Martins and husband, Afeez Owo in giving out…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More