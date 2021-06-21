Adekunle Gold reveals the father’s day gift Simi gave him

Sensational singer, Adekunle Gold has revealed the father’s day gift his wife, Simi gave him.

Recall that Simi celebrated Adekunle Gold on father’s day. She said her husband has been a good boy and she wants him to keep it up.

“Happy Daddy’s day Daddy Deja. Keep being the good boy that you are” the mother of one wrote on Instagram.

Hours later, Adekunle Gold took to his Instastory to flaunt the gift Simi gave him for father’s day.

In what looks like an appreciation post, Adekunle Gold expressed his love for Simi, saying people should marry the right person to live happily.

“In this life, marry well abeg, I love you @simplysimi. Am about to obsessed fok shit!” the Ire crooner wrote.

See the photo of the gift below;