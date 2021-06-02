Again Rihanna peppers Don Jazzy and others with hot photos

Popular international singer, Rihanna has set the internet on fire as she shared some hot photos of herself.

The singer shared photos of herself almost naked.

Rihanna shared the photos and said she doesn’t know the caption to give it.

She wrote, ”been 3 mins of thinking of a caption… I ain’t got shit to say.”

The photos have sparked reactions online leaving many of her crushes including Nigerian ace producer and Mavin boss, Don Jazzy asking for more.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Don Jazzy goes ahead to get a photoshop of himself into the photos as he has always done.

Don Jazzy has always made it known that he has a crush on Rihanna but so far the singer is yet to shown any sign of acknowledgement.