Entertainment
By Shalom

Mc Fish, husband to popular Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph has disclosed that his wife uses ‘juju’ on him.

In a post which he shared via his Instagram page, MC Fish told his wife that the juju she used on him is still working on him.

He shared a video of himself carrying his wife’s handbag and asked anyone who didn’t like the video to look away.

He added that his best job is to secure his wife’s bag both physically and financially.

In his words;

“Designer lomo 😂😂😂. @anitajoseph8 how far be like say this juju wey use for me still Dey work oh 😂😂.

Securing the wife’s bag both physically and financially has always been my job tho 😍😍.

P.S: if u no like this video just look away or EGBE ELUIGWE GBUE GI there 😁🙌✌️.”

See his post below;

