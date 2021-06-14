AY comedian’s brother, Yomi Casual narrowly escapes death

Ay Comedian’s brother, Yomi Casual has shared photos of how he narrowly escaped from the cold hands of death in a car accident.

In a post the fashion designer shared on his official Instagram page, it could be seen that the father of one was involved in a Ghastly Car accident last night on the island on his way home.

Captioning the post, Yomi wrote;

” ONI DURO MI ESE O!”

As expected, some Nigerian celebrities and loved ones took to Yomi’s comment section to appreciate God for his life.

See some of their comments below;

@iambisola wrote: We thank GOD for life

@chiomakpotha wrote: Father we thank you !

@iam_smalldoctor wrote: Stay Safe Bro

@oliveemodi wrote: Wow!!! Thank you Jesus!!!

@kaffydance wrote: Thank you Father !!!!!!