TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sometimes, I wonder if she’s my mother – Mercy…

I don’t want a daughter – Regina Daniels opens up…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV…

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current…

I had a swollen D after she gave me a BJ – Brighto reveals…

Don Jazzy reacts to BBNaija Dorathy and Ka3na’s revelation…

Nengi finally opens up about what went down between her and…

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Angel reacts after her mother…

Lady shares her experience with man who placed his head on her…

Burna Boy links up with American music mogul, P. Diddy (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer and Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy finally linked up with Puff Diddy in the U.S months after winning his first-ever grammy award for his album Twice as Tall.

In the video shared by both music stars, Diddy was seen talking about how much he had missed seeing Burna Boy while reflecting on being the executive producer for Burna Boy’s Grammy Award-winning Album.

In another video shared on Burna Boy’s Instagram Story, the Two celebrities could be seen goofing around at Diddy’s mansion in L.A.

READ ALSO

See what Baba Ijesha was spotted doing to his lawyer after…

Kaisha and Lucy throw caution into the air as they fight…

Watch the video below:

Recall some months back, when Burna Boy won the Grammy Awards, he made a controversial post to celebrate his win by saying nobody helped him that he did it all by himself.

A tweet which many Nigerians didn’t agree with and took to social media to drag Burna Boy over it while mocking him with the word “I diddy it myself” which literally meant the American Mogul’s stage name.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sometimes, I wonder if she’s my mother – Mercy Johnson’s…

I don’t want a daughter – Regina Daniels opens up after she was…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV CEO

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current balance, surfaces…

I had a swollen D after she gave me a BJ – Brighto reveals why he ignored…

Don Jazzy reacts to BBNaija Dorathy and Ka3na’s revelation about having…

Nengi finally opens up about what went down between her and Kiddwaya inside the…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her little provision…

See what Baba Ijesha was spotted doing to his lawyer after he was granted bail…

Burna Boy links up with American music mogul, P. Diddy (Video)

Kaisha and Lucy throw caution into the air as they fight dirty on live TV…

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current balance, surfaces…

‘I Started Robbing From Age Seven, Hoped To Be Popular Like Shina…

Pre-Wedding Photos of Nigerian Man And His Korean Fiancée Takes Over the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More