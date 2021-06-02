Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

Popular child comedienne and actress, Emmanuella Samuel better known as Emmanuella of the Mark Angel Comedy in a recent statement has debunked rumours about her being pregnant.

Emmanuella, who has grown to become one of the top entertainers in the country since she rose to the spotlight a very young age, has been rumoured to be pregnant.

Well, the talented actress has now deny any claims of carrying a pregnancy after a curious fan asked her about it on social media.

This comes after Emmanuella shared a video of herself on Instagram as she could be seen in the short clip being escorted by policemen.

See video below;

The fan who seems to have heard rumours of her being pregnant noted that he’s not seeing any sign of it, Emmanuella responded by stating that she’s not pregnant.

Read their conversation below: