Davido’s baby mama, Chioma commences apartment-hunting (video)

By Olumide
Chioma becomes Gino tomato paste ambassador amidst Davido’s infidelity rumours (Photos)

With the look of things, it seems the possibility of  Chioma Rowland aka Chef Chi reuniting with singer and DMW boss, Davido is no longer feasible as she has commenced apartment-hunting outside Nigeria.

Recall that Davido’s relationship with Chioma starter having issues after a video surfaced on social media showing the singer with American model Mya Yafai.

The DMW boss and Mya Yafai were spotted leaving a nightclub together before photos of both celebrities sharing a kiss surfaced on social media.

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu reveals she cried…

As fun as it looks this our work no easy – Davido

The video went viral on social media for days, while some criticised Davido, others blamed Chioma.

It however looks like Chioma has moved on from the relationship and has now begun a search for a new apartment outside Nigeria.

She shared a video of the location where the new homes set to be hers is on her Instastories. The location was however not revealed.

See video below:

 

