Davido’s manager, Obama DMW’s only child, Maleek pens down emotional tribute to him

By Kafayat

Davido’s manager, Obama DMW’s only child, Maleek has taken to Instagram to pen down an emotional tribute to him.

Recall that Obama DMW was reported dead on Tuesday, 29th of June after suffering from respiratory problems.

According to Maleek in his tribute, he feels so much pain and he does not know if he can heal from it.

In his words;

“Dad! wait why am i even saying dad… you were my brother, you were my twinne we so much looked alike… you made me understand that i am a strongman you taught me to be strong but sorry i’m letting you down. I can never be strong enough to accept that you are no longer here… I miss you! Abdul Maleek loves you so so so much… I have never been in a pain like this before…

Dad, I won’t immortalize you in the stars, because they fade away. I won’t remember you with a poem, for it will be forgotten one day. I will just keep you safe in my heart so that you are with me in every way. I miss you”

Via Instagram
