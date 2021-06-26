Dino Melaye reacts after his voicenote with actress, Iyabo Oyo was leaked online

Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye has reacted after his alleged voicenote with actress Iyabo Ojo was leaked on social media.

In the alleged voicenote which was shared by Gistlovers, Iyabo Ojo was heard giving Dino a condition for them to continue “knacking”.

Iyabo Ojo allegedly said she was not happy about the former senator denying her in public, despite having an affair with each other.

Reacting to the speculations online, Dino Melaye tweeted;

“Na wa oooo. Dino wan marry A, Dino give B belle, Dino is dating C, all lori iro….haba!!!! Make una no worry i go soon marry…koboko na im she go take follow una. Jobless people. I beg give me toothpick make l comot one kpomo wey hang for my molar.”