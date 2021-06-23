Don Jazzy reacts to BBNaija Dorathy and Ka3na’s revelation about having s*x in the house

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Music producer and CEO of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy has reacted to the revelation BBNaija ex-housemates, Dorathy and Ka3na made during their reunion show.

Recall that Dorathy disclosed that she gave Brighto a blow job and Ka3na said she had sex with Praise.

These revelations came as a rude shock to many because no one saw when this happened during the time the reality show aired.

Taking to his Instagram page to react to this, @Don Jazzy wrote “Maybe i watched a different big brother sha”

See what some of Don Jazzy’s fans had to say;

@bigsam_empire wrote “Lol na back of tv them show us”

@emekaegbuniwe wrote “Lol, no be small thing ooo. @donjazzy Brotherly, a whole lot actually happened that we didn’t see or even hear about sef. I think the camera men have some questions to answer ooo”

@clarifet wrote “Maybe our TVs displayed different versions…LG showed its own, Samsung etc. I jealous maybe Panasonic that showed what we dint know until now”

Via Instagram
