TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels rushed to hospital

I don’t want a daughter – Regina Daniels opens up…

‘I was a normal baby until I stopped growing’ –…

I gave him a BJ and the next morning, he just ignored me –…

Comedienne, Warri Pikin wins the heart of many for celebrating…

He didn’t even last 5seconds – Ka3na opens up on…

Vee reveals what happened between her and Tolanibaj at the hotel…

I had a swollen D after she gave me a BJ – Brighto reveals…

BBNaija Reunion 21: I handled Ka3na from behind – Praise Defends…

‘These things will come back to hunt you’ – Singer, Orezi warns BBNaija Dorathy, Ka3na

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian singer, Orezi has warned BBNaija ex-housemates Dorathy, Ka3na over the consequences of their actions at the reunion show.

Recall that Dorathy and Ka3na publicly talked about having sex in the house at the reunion.

According to Orezi, the housemates spilt too much at the reunion and they forgot that the Internet does not forget and these things will hunt them someday and it’s going to be a big deal.

READ ALSO

BBNaija Ka3na issues stern warning to Erica, Nengi and…

‘Well deserved’ – Reactions as Fans buy…

Speaking further, the singer said that most of them think they are bold of which, they are disgracing themselves, their family and their fans.

In his words;

“Internet no Dey forget 0000 These things will come back to hunt you I just hope you know and ready to deal with it when it comes back hunting. Cos this no be boldness 0000000000 Na disgrace you Dey disgrace your self, family, and fans”.

Via Gistreel
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels rushed to hospital

I don’t want a daughter – Regina Daniels opens up after she was…

‘I was a normal baby until I stopped growing’ – Actor, Osita…

I gave him a BJ and the next morning, he just ignored me – Dorathy opens…

Comedienne, Warri Pikin wins the heart of many for celebrating her house help in…

He didn’t even last 5seconds – Ka3na opens up on “aggressive…

Vee reveals what happened between her and Tolanibaj at the hotel after Tolanibaj…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘You lack respect, integrity’ – Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock blasts…

Don Jazzy reacts to BBNaija Dorathy and Ka3na’s revelation about having…

Wife raises alarm after her husband ditched her for asking him to contribute for…

Leave Vee and Neo alone, your opinion is not needed – Neo’s sister…

Mixed reactions as Wizkid finally takes hold of his Grammy Awards plaque

‘These things will come back to hunt you’ – Singer, Orezi…

I don’t want a daughter – Regina Daniels opens up after she was…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More