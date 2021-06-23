‘These things will come back to hunt you’ – Singer, Orezi warns BBNaija Dorathy, Ka3na

Nigerian singer, Orezi has warned BBNaija ex-housemates Dorathy, Ka3na over the consequences of their actions at the reunion show.

Recall that Dorathy and Ka3na publicly talked about having sex in the house at the reunion.

According to Orezi, the housemates spilt too much at the reunion and they forgot that the Internet does not forget and these things will hunt them someday and it’s going to be a big deal.

Speaking further, the singer said that most of them think they are bold of which, they are disgracing themselves, their family and their fans.

In his words;

“Internet no Dey forget 0000 These things will come back to hunt you I just hope you know and ready to deal with it when it comes back hunting. Cos this no be boldness 0000000000 Na disgrace you Dey disgrace your self, family, and fans”.