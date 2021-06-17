TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Drama as lady beats up man who removed her ‘bone straight’ wig in public (Video)

By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment a visibly angry lady baptized a man with slaps.

In the viral video, the lady who was dressed in suit and “bone straight” hair, was seen climbing a stair case when a man on white approached her.

He quickly made for her wig and pulled it off her head, and the lady who quickly got infuriated landed hot slaps on him.

While slapping the man, she demanded for her wig back, but he dropped it on the floor instead and this pissed her off the more.

Reacting to the video, some Nigerians found it funny, claiming that it was just a prank, while others feel the prank is too sensitive and provocative.

Watch the video below;

