Fans react to video of Boluwatife showing off the dollars his father, Wizkid gave him

Fans of Wizkid have reacted to a video where his son, Boluwatife was showing off the plenty of dollars he gave him.

This comes after Boluwatife shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption;

“Mooooodddd after hanging with the Pops… I only speak in foreign currency”

Taking to the 10-year-old’s comment section to react to the video, his mother, Shola Ogudu wrote;

“Bring that money baby, let mummy keep it safe for you my love”

@kemiolunloyo wrote “I counted $2k equals I million Naira. Tif Tif send grandma Instagram kfc for my lunch”

@onabadejoseun wrote “If men of the underworld come to your house now you wil start crying on Instagram… Let’s say this boy is young what about his mother? Better start having sense before showing off kills you”

@favourite_baee wrote “Enjoy na your papa money”

Watch the video below;