Femi Otedola Reveals How Disabled Child Changed His Life

Famous billionaire, Femi Otedola reveals how a disabled child changed his view on happiness as an individual.

Speaking on a radio show, he said that in his first and second stage, he believed that making the most money and acquiring valuables would be the source of happiness for him, but after going through those stages, he realised that there was more to life.

The third stage in his happiness journey was getting the mega business project, but according to him, even when he was overseeing 95% of the diesel supply in Nigeria and Africa.

It was not until he started to give back to the community that he felt a sense of accomplishment. he sighted an instance when he collaborated with a friend to provide wheelchairs for disabled kids. His narration read in part;

“I felt real joy inside me. When I decided to leave one of the kids grabbed my legs. I tried to free my legs gently but the child stared at my face and held my legs tightly. I bent down and asked the child: Do you need something else? The answer this child gave me not only made me happy but also changed my attitude to life completely.”

This child said: “I want to remember your face so that when I meet you in heaven, I will be able to recognize you and thank you once again.”

It was at the point that Femi Otedola unlocked a different level on his journey to finding true happiness.