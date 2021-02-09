Femi Otedola visits Dangote’s Oil Refinery, Petrochemical Plant in Lagos (Photo)

Nigerian business magnate and billionaire Femi Otedola on Sunday visited Aliko Dangote’s oil refinery and petrochemical plant sites which is still under construction in Lagos state.

Otedola who took to his Instagram handle shared photo of the sites as he revealed it is almost completed.

The Billionaire, who is also close to Dangote described the site as a wonderland.

He said:

“Yesterday (Sunday) I visited the Dangote refinery and petrochemical project, what I personally call the DANGOTE WONDERLAND. Not been there in a year and now it’s almost completed! Kudos to my brother Aliko Dangote.”

Otedola last visit to the site was in January 2020.

According to the reports, the Dangote oil refinery will be one of the world’s biggest refineries after completion.