FG gives condition to lift Twitter suspension in Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has finally given a condition to lift the suspension of Twitter operations in the country.

During a recent meeting with some envoys, minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said that Twitter’s operations in Nigeria will be restored only if the platform can be used “responsibly.”

The minister was asked when the ban will be lifted, and Onyeama, in his response said there is no definite timeline for that.

He added: “The condition would be responsible use of the social media and that really has to be it.

We are not saying that Twitter is threatening the country or any such thing; why we have taken this measure is to stop them to be used as platforms for destabilisation and facilitation of criminality”.