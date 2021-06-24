Funke Akindele reacts to BBNaija reunion show

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele popularly known as Jenifa has reacted to the ongoing BBNaija reunion show.

This comes after the dirty revelations made by the housemates and how it came as a rude shock to the viewers.

According to Funke, the show is too toxic and she can not endure it anymore.

The mother of two said that she feels the urge to enter the TV and fight the housemates but it’s not possible.

Taking to microblogging platform, Twitter to express her displeasure, Funke Akindele wrote;

“Chai, too much hate, anger, jealousy, bluntness, disrespect. I beg I no watch again!!! I no want enter television dey fight.”

Recall that popular music producer, Don Jazzy also reacted to the reunion show. Taking tom Instagram to do this, Don Jazzy wrote;

“Maybe I watched a different big brother sha”