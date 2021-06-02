TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup…

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him…

Nnamdi Kanu is 419 – Alleged ESN member speaks (Video)

He has severe autism but I’m so proud of the man he’s becoming – DJ Cuppy celebrates brother, Fewa on his 21st birthday

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has penned down an emotional note to her brother, Fewa who turned 21 today.

The billionaire daughter, in her message noted that although her brother suffers severe autism, she’s really proud of the man he’s becoming, adding that Fewa is her God-given gift.

READ ALSO

Money is good – Reactions as DJ Cuppy watches Monaco…

DJ Cuppy reveals how her two puppies will help her decide…

While sending out her birthday message to her brother, she also informed her fans that there’s absolutely no shame in being autistic and being on the spectrum.

Cuppy wrote;

“My baby brother Fewa is 21 today! 🎂🎈 So proud of the man he’s becoming… yes he has severe AUTISM but there is absolutely no shame in being on the spectrum. He is my God-given gift. LOVE YOU SO MUCH! 💕 #FamilyFirst”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist that killed her…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde narrates how…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will fall –…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup face in a new…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions from Nigerians after President Buhari threatens to shock those who are…

Mother narrates emotional story of how her children who were born normal,…

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma commences apartment-hunting (video)

How my wives ran away from me when I had COVID-19 — El-Rufai

He has severe autism but I’m so proud of the man he’s becoming…

Why I married my wife, Annie – 2face Idibia opens up

Again Rihanna peppers Don Jazzy and others with hot photos

Leave a Reply