He has severe autism but I’m so proud of the man he’s becoming – DJ Cuppy celebrates brother, Fewa on his 21st birthday

Nigerian singer, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has penned down an emotional note to her brother, Fewa who turned 21 today.

The billionaire daughter, in her message noted that although her brother suffers severe autism, she’s really proud of the man he’s becoming, adding that Fewa is her God-given gift.

While sending out her birthday message to her brother, she also informed her fans that there’s absolutely no shame in being autistic and being on the spectrum.

Cuppy wrote;

“My baby brother Fewa is 21 today! 🎂🎈 So proud of the man he’s becoming… yes he has severe AUTISM but there is absolutely no shame in being on the spectrum. He is my God-given gift. LOVE YOU SO MUCH! 💕 #FamilyFirst”