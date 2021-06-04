He just told me he can’t wait to work with me – Laycon meets Wande Coal, drops hint on new song

Big Brother Naija lockdown edition winner and rap artiste, Laycon has dropped hint on working with veteran singer, Wande Coal on a new project.

Laycon recently made this known after meeting with with the ace singer.

The BBNaija reality star revealed that Wande Coal called him and told him he would love them to work on a project together.

Laycon in a post via his Twitter handle back in May wrote, ”Just got off the phone with one of my idols. He just told me he can’t wait to work with me. 🙏🏽🥺🥺

I can’t wait to work with you too !!!”

However in a recent update on Thursday, Laycon wrote, ”And we met today @wandecoal ❤️

Sneek-a-boo 🙈”

See his post below;