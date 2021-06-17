Heart-Breaking Video Of How A Grandmother Charges Men N1500 Every Time They Sleep With Her 7 Year Old Granddaughter

On social media, a tragic video of a 7-year-old granddaughter exposing her grandmother’s evil crime of turning her into a sex slave has surfaced.

The grandmother was arrested alongside a man named Miracle, who allegedly sexually molested the kid, according to reports.

In a video published on social media, a member of a vigilante group in Imo state’s Ogbaku village was seen questioning a little girl who said that the man known only as Miracle was “using her” every time he visited her grandma.

Read; 72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years, shares heartbreaking story (Video)

The small girl, who talked in Igbo, gave a detailed description of what he does every time she comes to see him.

Because her mother lives in Lagos, the little girl said that she lives with her grandmother.

According to the kid, her grandmother charges males between N1000 and N1500 to sleep with her.

Watch video below;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ije-Luv (@ijeomadaisy)

See comments below;

@viva_hair_mall wrote; Wait and men actually bring themselves to sleep with a 7 year old my goodness

@viviennee_____wrote; This broke my heart it’s so not fair and no it’s not poverty it’s straight up wickedness to even think of

@amydiva_wrote; Who are the men? What pleasure do they derive?? Smh🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

@morgan_victoria_ayodeji wrote;This too painful to watch