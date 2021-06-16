How my sister was sacked for being related to me — Media Personality, Derenle Edun

Media Personality, Derenle Edun has narrated how his sister who’s a teacher, got sacked after the owner of the school found out that she’s related to him.

Speaking during an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Denrele said,

“My sister recently lost her job just because her employer found out she is related to me. This happened in a primary school. The head teacher randomly called her to let her go with the reason that if parents find out Denrele is your brother, they will withdraw their wards from the school, and it is something I cannot risk.

When she called to tell me, I was saddened. Her knowledge, skills and competencies were not in question, just the simple reason of being related to me. I felt so bad that my name would ruin things for her, and so sometimes she even denies knowing me.”