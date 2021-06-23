I don’t want a daughter – Regina Daniels opens up after she was rushed to hospital

Popular Nollywood actress and mother of one, Regina Daniels has revealed that she doesn’t want a daughter.

The mother of one disclosed this in a recent Instagram post which she shared on her page.

Sharing the post, Regina Daniels said she’s scared that her daughter night possess her kind of attitude.

This comes after news went viral that Regina Daniels was rushed to the hospital for the third time for undisclosed reasons. She had earlier undergone a surgery and she shared photos from the hospital with her husband by her side.

Regina Daniels shared a post which read;

“If my daughter gets my attitude, I’m finished.

That’s why I don’t want one. Till I’m ready to retire”, she wrote.

See her post below;