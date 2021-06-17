TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘I go die for your matter’ – Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo reveals why he loves his wife

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has publicly disclosed why he would die on anything that concerns his wife.

According to the father of two, he and his wife have come a long way and she has always been there for him.

Sharing a throwback photo with his wife, Bunmi from 16years ago, Ninalowo mentioned that she usually brought Amala and Jollof rice for him every weekend.

He also promised to always flaunt her at every opportunity.

In his words;

“And Bunmi dey come with Alhaja every weekend to bring Amala & Jollof for a Maka … And they wonder why I go die for your matta and flaunt you to heaven and back … Mama Aliyah #TBT2005 Maka…”

Ninalowo also shared a throwback photo with his mum. Captioning the photo, the 41-year-old wrote;

“Alhaja follow me reach NYSC camp that year. If them allow she for serve with me seff. God bless my mother & yours TBT2005… Maka”

Via Instagram
