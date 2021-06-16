“I love you so much my late husband, I miss living life with you” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn

Evelyn Joshua, wife of late Nigerian televangelist, Prophet T.B. Joshua, has melted hearts with her message to late husband.

Recall, the leader and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) passed away on Saturday night, few hours after hosting a church programme.

The man of God would have turned 58 on June 12, 2021, but his absence did not prevent his barrister wife from celebrating him.

Taking to her Twitter page, she shared an adorable photo with her husband and expressed her love for the deceased.

She wrote:

“With the man I love to high heavens. Lesser than a week to your birthday, you were gloriously called Home by Angels!

Today, Celebrate with Angels & not mortals! Let us rejoice & be glad in it! I love you so much, Happy Birthday to my late Husband. I miss living life with you!”