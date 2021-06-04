TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


”I married the man I prayed for today” – lady joyfully shares as she gets wedded to the man of her dreams (Photos)

Love and Relationship
By San

It is  a thing of joy when a young lady gets wedded to the man of her dreams with the hope of living together in blissful matrimony.

A beautiful South African lady is possibly the happiest woman on the planet since she will spend the rest of her life with the man she wished for.Miss Itu Malope expressed her happiness and appreciation for being blessed with the man of her dreams on Twitter.
She shared a gorgeous snapshot from her traditional wedding, in which she is dressed in a traditional gown and her beau sits by her side, smiling.

She shared the photo with the caption,

”Call me mme Matšomane

”I married the guy I prayed for today”

See the photo below,

Her tweet has since been received with congratulatory messages and prayers to bless her union.

 

