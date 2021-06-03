TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I was truly an African princess but now consider myself a Londoner at heart – DJ Cuppy

Entertainment
By Olumide
DJ Cuppy rocks dress

Billionaire daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy in a recent statement has shared her experience on growing between cultures.

DJ Cuppy who was born in Nigeria revealed that growing up between cultures was hard for her but over the years it has become her superpower.

The Billionaire daughter made this known in a post via Harperbazaar where she said, ”I was born in Lagos, Nigeria at 4pm on a dusty Thursday afternoon. My mother said her hospital room was filled with flowers; I was truly an African princess. Fast forward to now and I consider myself a Londoner at heart. The push and pull of assimilating into two different cultures hasn’t always been without difficulties. It’s a process that has been years in the making.”

