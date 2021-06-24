Ka3na’s accent reminds me of someone I know – Ike Onyema shades Mercy Eke

Former housemate of BBNaija pepper Dem season, Ike Onyema, has thrown shades at Mercy Eke and self acclaimed boss lady, Ka3na.

The ex housemate took to his Instagram account to indirectly mock his estranged girlfriend, Mercy Eke and Ka3na over their “fake” accent.

Ike Onyema insinuated that Ka3na’s accent is draining his battery, and her accent reminds him of someone he knows.

Reacting to this, fans claimed that Ike Onyema is referring to his ex girlfriend, Mercy and her accent.

Recall, Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema broke up some time ago after it was alleged that Ike got entangled with some other ladies.

Ike wrote;

“One accent in this BBNaija Reunion is draining my battery. Reminds me of someone I know. Pidgin is allowed o”.





