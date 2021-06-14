TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Lady narrates how she was beaten by her stingy husband for asking their child to search his pocket in his absence

Love and Relationship
By San

A lady has taken to social media to express her displeasure after being beaten by her stingy husband for ordering her child to search his pockets for money before he left for work.

The woman shared her story, saying that her husband finds it difficult to give her money for basic domestic tasks, preferring instead to buy the products himself.

In part, she wrote,

“Pls I have a problem with my husband, he is good at not giving me money to cook, he will like to buy things, so when I quarrel, he stopped giving me money for food. So I told my eldest child to search his pockets when he left for work cos I am a stay at home mother, doctor said I should not stress after my second child so I do nothing again.”

